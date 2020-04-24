NGT asks CPCB to ensure compliance of biomedical waste management rules

The NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took cognizance of the issue based on an April 19 report in The Indian Express which red-flagged the lack of Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities. (File Photo/Representational) The NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took cognizance of the issue based on an April 19 report in The Indian Express which red-flagged the lack of Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities. (File Photo/Representational)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take steps to ensure compliance of Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“There appears to be need for further revision of the guidelines to cover all aspects covering not merely institutions but also individual households and dealing with situations where scientific disposal facilities like incinerators are not available and any unmindful deep burial without adequate safeguards can adversely affect the groundwater and pose danger to the health and safety of people,” the tribunal has said in an order.

The CPCB has issued detailed guidelines on handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during treatment, diagnosis and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

The NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took cognizance of the issue based on an April 19 report in The Indian Express which red-flagged the lack of Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities tasked with the disposal of biomedical waste.

