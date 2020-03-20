Coronavirus: Next Italy evacuation over weekend, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs also announced a 24x 7 control room, with officers and their telephone numbers, to cover 14 geographical regions. (AP Photo/File) The Ministry of External Affairs also announced a 24x 7 control room, with officers and their telephone numbers, to cover 14 geographical regions. (AP Photo/File)

The government on Thursday said the next batch of Indians stranded in Italy is expected to be evacuated over the weekend, even as it evacuated over 90 citizens stranded at Singapore’s Changi Airport. The Ministry of External Affairs also announced a 24x 7 control room, with officers and their telephone numbers, to cover 14 geographical regions.

Giving details of the evacuation exercise for stranded Indians in Italy, the ministry said 380 swab samples of Indians were brought back from Italy. Out of these, four have tested positive for coronavirus and the remaining have tested negative, Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary in MEA and the coordinator for the COVID-19, said at a media briefing.

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, arrived here from Milan on Sunday. They were taken to an ITBP quarantine facility in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla area.

On evacuation of more Indians from Italy, Ravi said, “You are quite aware of the lockdown situation in Italy and the intra-provincial lockdowns have happened making it difficult to take any support from missions or to be able to evacuate. Despite these challenging circumstances, we have been able to evacuate Indians. We are planning the next batch over the weekend,” he said.

India on Thursday evacuated over 90 citizens stranded at Singapore’s Changi Airport due to travel restrictions imposed by the government back home, Indian High Commission in Singapore said.

Also, due to Singapore’s own travel restrictions on visitors coming from or through ASEAN region, these passengers cannot enter Singapore.

The Indian travellers, most of whom had arrived in Singapore from the Philippines and Malaysia, have left for Mumbai on a Singapore Airlines flight.

