Coronavirus India Live: India reports 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India recorded 2,568 Covid-19 infections on Monday, down from the previous day’s 3,157, along with 20 Covid-related deaths. Active Covid-19 cases in the country fell down to 19,137 in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. As many as 2,911 recoveries were recorded.

India’s daily positivity rate was at 1.07 per cent on Monday, up from 0.71 per cent. The weekly positivity rate, too, saw a marginal increase from 0.68 per cent to 0.70 per cent.

Weeks after two unconfirmed cases were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant XE has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing laboratories set up by the Government. As of now, experts say, there is no evidence to suggest that a Covid infection from the XE sub-variant is different from those caused by the other Omicron sub-lineages.