Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Coronavirus India Live: India reports 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

Covid-19 Live Updates, Coronavirus News Today, 3 May 2022: India's daily positivity rate was at 1.07 per cent on Monday, up from 0.71 per cent. The weekly positivity rate, too, saw a marginal increase from 0.68 per cent to 0.70 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2022 9:35:20 am
New Delhi: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India recorded 2,568 Covid-19 infections on Monday, down from the previous day’s 3,157, along with 20 Covid-related deaths. Active Covid-19 cases in the country fell down to 19,137 in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday. As many as 2,911 recoveries were recorded.

India’s daily positivity rate was at 1.07 per cent on Monday, up from 0.71 per cent. The weekly positivity rate, too, saw a marginal increase from 0.68 per cent to 0.70 per cent.

Weeks after two unconfirmed cases were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the country's first case of Omicron sub-variant XE has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing laboratories set up by the Government. As of now, experts say, there is no evidence to suggest that a Covid infection from the XE sub-variant is different from those caused by the other Omicron sub-lineages.

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Supreme Court directs Centre to make public the data on adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination; Follow latest updates here

09:35 (IST)03 May 2022
India reports 2,568 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths

A healthworker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student in the age group 12-14 years, as coronavirus cases rise, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI)

Covid XE variant confirmed; no cause for alarm, say officials

WEEKS AFTER two unconfirmed cases were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant XE has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing laboratories set up by the Government.

As of now, experts say, there is no evidence to suggest that a Covid infection from the XE sub-variant is different from those caused by the other Omicron sub-lineages. The new sub-variant has been found to be only about 10 per cent more transmissible than the currently dominant BA.2 variant of Omicron, which triggered the third Covid wave in the country in January.

Covid’s new Omicron sub-lineages can dodge immunity from past infection: Study

Two new sub-lineages of the Omicron variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection, as per a new study. This may trigger a new wave, but the sub-lineages are far less able to thrive in the blood of vaccinated people.

The scientists from multiple institutions were examining Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages.

Two new sub-lineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19, South African scientists have found.

