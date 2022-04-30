Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 3,688 fresh Covid-19 cases, slightly higher from yesterday

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: India recorded a slight uptick in its coronavirus caseload, recording 3,688 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 18,684 active cases in India, which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in the last 24 hours, with 2,755 patients getting discharged on Friday. The country recorded 50 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 5,23,803.

Delhi Friday reported 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections and a positivity rate of 5.28%. The active cases in the national capital stands at 5,609. The Delhi government has provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of 30 ‘Covid warriors’ who lost their lives during the pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after handing over the ‘Samman Rashi’ to the family of a staffer. Sisodia visited the family of Kamlesh, a sanitation worker at Lok Nayak hospital, who died of Covid while serving patients.

A month after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue, China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some” Indian students stranded here for over two years following visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing after the pandemic. Also, China is facing a”tsunami” of Omicron, a senior official said on Friday, as the country reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases with its largest city Shanghai continuing to reel under lockdown for over three weeks while over 21 million people in capital Beijing underwent third nucleic acid test amid the growing list of “high-risk areas.”