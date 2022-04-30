scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 3,688 fresh Covid-19 cases, slightly higher from yesterday

Covid-19 LIVE News Updates, Coronavirus News Today, 30 April 2022: Mumbai, in the meantime, on Friday reported 93 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,59,728, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 30, 2022 9:14:43 am
Coronavirus cases, Covid-19 case countJammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: India recorded a slight uptick in its coronavirus caseload, recording 3,688 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 18,684 active cases in India, which comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in the last 24 hours, with 2,755 patients getting discharged on Friday. The country recorded 50 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 5,23,803.

Delhi Friday reported 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections and a positivity rate of 5.28%. The active cases in the national capital stands at 5,609. The Delhi government has provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of 30 ‘Covid warriors’ who lost their lives during the pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after handing over the ‘Samman Rashi’ to the family of a staffer. Sisodia visited the family of Kamlesh, a sanitation worker at Lok Nayak hospital, who died of Covid while serving patients.

A month after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue, China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some” Indian students stranded here for over two years following visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing after the pandemic. Also, China is facing a”tsunami” of Omicron, a senior official said on Friday, as the country reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases with its largest city Shanghai continuing to reel under lockdown for over three weeks while over 21 million people in capital Beijing underwent third nucleic acid test amid the growing list of “high-risk areas.”

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore to family of sanitation worker who died of Covid; China to permit ‘some’ Indian students to return; Follow live updates

09:04 (IST)30 Apr 2022
After two years, China says will permit ‘some’ Indian students to return

A month after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue, China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some” Indian students stranded here for over two years following visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing after the pandemic.

“China attaches high importance to Indian students’ concerns about returning to China for studies. We have shared with the Indian side the procedures and experience of other countries’ students returning to China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing. Read more

08:53 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Delhi reports 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections

Delhi Friday reported 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections and a positivity rate of 5.28%. The active cases in the national capital stands at 5,609. 

08:49 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore to family of sanitation worker who died of Covid

 The Delhi government has provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of 30 ‘Covid warriors’ who lost their lives during the pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after handing over the ‘Samman Rashi’ to the family of a staffer. Sisodia visited the family of Kamlesh, a sanitation worker at Lok Nayak hospital, who died of Covid while serving patients.

08:46 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates on Covid-19 status across India. Stay tuned

Mumbai, in the meantime, on Friday reported 93 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,59,728, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said. Tamil Nadu recorded 54 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total caseload in the state to 34,53,883.

In other news, at least 63 per cent parents say schools should make online classes available if district COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 5 per cent so that learning is not disrupted for impacted students, according to a new survey.

"Twenty-seven per cent of surveyed parents said once the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in a district crosses 2 per cent, online classes should be started. While 63 per cent parents said if district TPR crosses 5 per cent, schools should make online classes also available so that learning is not disrupted for impacted students," it said.

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI has recommended inclusion of the Serum Institute’s Covovax in the national COVID-19 vaccination programme for children aged 12 to 17 years, sources said on Friday. India’s drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

“The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) had earlier reviewed data related to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI’s Standing Technical Sub-Committee which met on Friday has recommended that the vaccine can be used for 12-17 years age group,” an official source said.

READ | NTAGI panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccination drive for 12-17 age group

