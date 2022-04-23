Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 3.08 lakh precautionary doses of Covid vaccine administered so far; Delhi records 1,042 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: A total of 35,636 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Friday, taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 3,08,380 so far, according to the Union health ministry data.
As the fear of getting fined for not wearing masks set in after the DDMA order, people in the national capital have again started masking up in public places, especially at busy markets, railway stations, Metro, buses and ISBTs. The inspection by the Delhi Police and authorities at these places has also intensified again. Delhi Friday reported 1,042 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent while two persons died due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday cited rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi and said people can continue wearing masks like him voluntarily though the state government had now made it optional. In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that people who fail to wear masks in public places will be penalised Rs 500 and the district collectors have been asked to monitor them.