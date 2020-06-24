Nine SRP jawans test positive IN Narmada

Nine more jawans of State Reserve Police (SRP) Group 18 of Narmada Battalion, which guards the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Kevadia Colony of Narmada district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of SRP personnel to test positive in the state to 30.
The jawans were part of a battalion of 87 personnel who had been deployed on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Surat since April 10. They had returned from Surat on June 6 and were sent to institutional quarantine in Rajpipla after some of them began showing symptoms.
Four personnel had tested positive on Tuesday and a total of nine jawans tested positive on Wednesday, taking the district Covid-19 tally to 68.
Spouses of three personnel have also tested positive, including the wife of the police inspector who was leading the battalion to Surat.
