Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 34,973 new coronavirus cases, 260 deaths

Coronavirus Live News Updates: India reported 34,973 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the lsat 24 hours. Of the total number of new cases, Kerala remained the highest contributor with 26,200 new Covid cases, followed by Maharashtra, where 4,912 cases were registered since yesterday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra is set to witness muted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for the second consecutive year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In Mumbai, city police have banned gatherings of more than four people and processions between September 10 and 19. Instead of visiting Ganesh pandals, devotees have been instructed to participate in virtual darshans.
In other news, responding to a question during a press briefing on the threat of children getting infected with schools now reopening, Member-Health of the NITI Aayog VK Paul said “Vaccinating children is not a condition for reopening schools. This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no scientific body, epidemiological evidence suggests it as a condition…However, vaccination of staff is desirable”.
India reported 34,973 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the lsat 24 hours. Of the total number of new cases, Kerala remained the highest contributor with 26,200 new Covid cases, followed by Maharashtra, where 4,912 cases were registered since yesterday.
The four-month data of the national vaccination drive, released by the health ministry on Thursday, showed that Covid-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing mortality after the first dose stood at 96.6 per cent – reaffirming that vaccines offer near-total protection against serious disease and death.
The real-time data of Covid-19 vaccination between April 18 and August 15, showed the vaccine effectiveness in preventing deaths further enhanced after the second dose – and stood at an impressive 97.5 per cent.
Releasing the preliminary data on the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing death, DG ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava, Thursday said the health ministry will soon be providing real-time vaccine tracker data that has been synergised using the CoWIN platform and the national Covid-19 testing database of the ICMR. Read the full report here.