Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 34,973 new coronavirus cases, 260 deaths

Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 new Covid-19 cases along with 125 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state was recorded at 16.69 per cent. With this, the total infections in the state rose to 43,09,694 and the fatalities till now to 22,126. 29,209 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 40,50,665 and the number of active cases to 2,36,345, the state government said in press release.

Meanwhile, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday said that Covid-19 vaccine is 96.6 per cent effective in preventing death after first dose while it prevents death by 97.5 per cent after second dose.

Earlier in the day, India reported 43,263 new coronavirus cases and 338 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Thursday. With this, the country's tally of cases rose to 3.31 crore (3,31,39,981), while the death toll increased to 4.41 lakh (4,41,749). Over 40,000 (40,567) patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the active number of cases to 3.91 lakh (3,93,614).

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday.