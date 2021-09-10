scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 34,973 new coronavirus cases, 260 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: India reported 34,973 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the lsat 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 10, 2021 10:08:51 am
Lucknow: Woman wait in a queue to recieve COVID-19 vaccine dose at RML Hospital, in Lucknow, Thursday, Sep 9, 2021. (PTI)

Coronavirus Live News Updates: India reported 34,973 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the lsat 24 hours. Of the total number of new cases, Kerala remained the highest contributor with 26,200 new Covid cases, followed by Maharashtra, where 4,912 cases were registered since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is set to witness muted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for the second consecutive year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In Mumbai, city police have banned gatherings of more than four people and processions between September 10 and 19. Instead of visiting Ganesh pandals, devotees have been instructed to participate in virtual darshans.

In other news, responding to a question during a press briefing on the threat of children getting infected with schools now reopening, Member-Health of the NITI Aayog VK Paul said “Vaccinating children is not a condition for reopening schools. This criterion is not acceptable anywhere in the world, no scientific body, epidemiological evidence suggests it as a condition…However, vaccination of staff is desirable”.

 

 

Live Blog

India reports 34,973 new coronavirus cases, 260 deaths. Follow this space for the latest Coronavirus updates. 

10:08 (IST)10 Sep 2021
India reports 34,973 new coronavirus cases, 260 deaths

India reported 34,973 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the lsat 24 hours. Of the total number of new cases, Kerala remained the highest contributor with 26,200 new Covid cases, followed by Maharashtra, where 4,912 cases were registered since yesterday.

10:08 (IST)10 Sep 2021
One dose of Covid vaccine 96.6% effective in preventing death, second dose 97.5%: Govt data

The four-month data of the national vaccination drive, released by the health ministry on Thursday, showed that Covid-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing mortality after the first dose stood at 96.6 per cent – reaffirming that vaccines offer near-total protection against serious disease and death.

The real-time data of Covid-19 vaccination between April 18 and August 15, showed the vaccine effectiveness in preventing deaths further enhanced after the second dose – and stood at an impressive 97.5 per cent.

Releasing the preliminary data on the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing death, DG ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava, Thursday said the health ministry will soon be providing real-time vaccine tracker data that has been synergised using the CoWIN platform and the national Covid-19 testing database of the ICMR. Read the full report here. 

Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 new Covid-19 cases along with 125  deaths. The test positivity rate in the state was recorded at 16.69 per cent. With this, the total infections in the state rose to 43,09,694 and the fatalities till now to 22,126. 29,209 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 40,50,665 and the number of active cases to 2,36,345, the state government said in press release.

Meanwhile, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava  on Thursday said that Covid-19 vaccine is 96.6 per cent effective in preventing death after first dose while it prevents death by 97.5 per cent after second dose.

Earlier in the day, India reported 43,263 new coronavirus cases and 338 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Thursday. With this, the country's tally of cases rose to 3.31 crore (3,31,39,981), while the death toll increased to 4.41 lakh (4,41,749). Over 40,000 (40,567) patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the active number of cases to 3.91 lakh (3,93,614).

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.