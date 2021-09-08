Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 35,875 new Covid-19 cases, 369 deaths

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 70 crore, with the last 10 crore doses being given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The coronavirus has to be defeated and vaccination is the way to victory, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore, the fastest so far, he said on Twitter.

India recorded 31,222 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the total tally to over 3.30 crore. Out of these, 3.92 are active cases while 3.22 crore people have recovered after testing positive. With 290 new deaths, the total death toll now stands at 4.41 lakh.