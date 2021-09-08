Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 35,875 new Covid-19 cases, 369 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reported 37,875 new Covid-19 cases, and 369 deaths in last 24 hours ending at 8 AM on Wednesday. With this, the country’s overall Covid caseload rose to over 3.3 crore (3,30,96,718), while the death toll increased to more than 4.41 lakh (4,41,411). With 39,114 patients recovering from the disease in the same period, active cases currently stand at around 3.91 lakh (3,91,256 ).
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already arrived, only to issue a clarification a few hours later. “Third wave is not coming, it is already here,” she told reporters at a function. “In Nagpur, it has been already announced and everyone should take care,” she said. Later, her office issued a press statement saying what she meant was that the third wave of COVID-19 was on the “threshold of Mumbai”, PTI reported.
Meanwhile in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government has decided to do away with the night curfew and Sunday lockdown restrictions in the state. The CM, in a press meet held in the evening, said the decision to withdraw the Sunday lockdown and night curfew was taken during the Covid review meeting.