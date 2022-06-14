Coronavirus News Live Updates: Health minister urges states to ensure 100% Covid vaccine coverage; Mumbai reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 variants

India’s first home-grown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, is set to be a gamechanger as it can be stored at temperatures between 2 and 8 degree celsius, says Dr N K Arora, who heads the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI). “The Phase III trial has been completed with the necessary follow-up and the interim data has been presented to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation,” Dr Arora told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a day after the health department had warned of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Mohali district, one death was reported due to the infection on Monday. The last death due to Covid-19 in Mohali was reported on May 26. Officials have yet again reemphasised the need for people to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocol to curb the spread of the infection. In this month alone, 144 cases were reported in Mohali.

Taking cognizance of rising Covid cases in Delhi, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena directed officials to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases to check for any new variant. The L-G along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the situation in the city. Delhi reported 614 new cases from 8,700 tests, and a positivity rate of 7.06%, as per Monday’s health bulletin.