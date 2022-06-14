Coronavirus News Live Updates: Health minister urges states to ensure 100% Covid vaccine coverage; Mumbai reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 variants

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the state health ministers to ensure 100% coverage of Covid-19 vaccines among the eligible population during the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign 2.0 during a video conference held to review the progress of the programme. He asked the states to focus on providing the first and second dose to children between 12 and 17 years, reaching out to them through school-based drives and campaigns targeted to reach out-of-school children during vacation.
Meanwhile, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in patients with coronavirus infection in Mumbai, in the latest round of genome sequencing conducted at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), three patients have been detected with sub-variant BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 sub-variant in Mumbai. These patients were identified from samples taken between May 14 and 24.
In other news, the Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. Last week, the country suspended random COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing.
