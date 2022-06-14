Coronavirus News Live Updates: Health minister urges states to ensure 100% Covid vaccine coverage; Mumbai reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 variants

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Updated: June 14, 2022 9:48:20 am
pune covid pavan khengreA health worker takes a sample of the RT-PCR swab test for diagnosis of Covid-19 in Dhankawadi center on June 10. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the state health ministers to ensure 100% coverage of Covid-19 vaccines among the eligible population during the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign 2.0 during a video conference held to review the progress of the programme. He asked the states to focus on providing the first and second dose to children between 12 and 17 years, reaching out to them through school-based drives and campaigns targeted to reach out-of-school children during vacation.

Meanwhile, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in patients with coronavirus infection in Mumbai, in the latest round of genome sequencing conducted at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), three patients have been detected with sub-variant BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 sub-variant in Mumbai. These patients were identified from samples taken between May 14 and 24.

In other news, the Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. Last week, the country suspended random COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing.

09:48 (IST)14 Jun 2022
Ensure 100% Covid-19 vaccination, focus on kids & elderly, states told

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the state health ministers to ensure 100% coverage of Covid-19 vaccines among the eligible population during the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign 2.0 during a video conference held to review the progress of the programme.

He asked the states to focus on providing the first and second dose to children between 12 and 17 years, reaching out to them through school-based drives and campaigns targeted to reach out-of-school children during vacation. Read more

09:41 (IST)14 Jun 2022
Mumbai: Omicron sub-variant BA.4 found in 3 patients, BA.5 in 1

For the first time, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in patients with coronavirus infection in Mumbai, in the latest round of genome sequencing conducted at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), three patients have been detected with sub-variant BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 sub-variant in Mumbai. These patients were identified from samples taken between May 14 and 24. Read more

India’s first home-grown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, is set to be a gamechanger as it can be stored at temperatures between 2 and 8 degree celsius, says Dr N K Arora, who heads the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI). “The Phase III trial has been completed with the necessary follow-up and the interim data has been presented to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation,” Dr Arora told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a day after the health department had warned of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Mohali district, one death was reported due to the infection on Monday. The last death due to Covid-19 in Mohali was reported on May 26. Officials have yet again reemphasised the need for people to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocol to curb the spread of the infection. In this month alone, 144 cases were reported in Mohali.

Taking cognizance of rising Covid cases in Delhi, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena directed officials to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases to check for any new variant. The L-G along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the situation in the city. Delhi reported 614 new cases from 8,700 tests, and a positivity rate of 7.06%, as per Monday’s health bulletin.

