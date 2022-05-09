scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 3,207 new cases, 29 deaths; active cases at 20,403

Covid-19 LIVE News Updates, Coronavirus News Today, 9 May 2022: As many as 24 students of the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID) tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days, with 16 of them testing positive on Sunday.

Updated: May 9, 2022 9:25:01 am
COVID-19 Live News Updates: India Monday reported 3,207 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data by Union Health Ministry. As many as  3,410 people recovered during the same period and the active cases have reached 20,403.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) report on excess mortality due to Covid-19 is the latest in a series of exercises in the last over a year that tend to suggest India’s official death toll is an undercount. The WHO report has pegged India’s excess mortality (people who probably would not have died if there was no pandemic) for 2020 and 2021 at 47.4 lakh. Several other studies have shown India’s Covid-related death count at anywhere between 25 lakh to 60 lakh. In fact, the upper bound for the WHO study is even higher.

In other news, as many as 24 students of the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID) tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days, with 16 of them testing positive on Sunday. Additional Medical Officer Health of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Bhavin Joshi said, “As a precaution, (public) gatherings and educational activities have been discontinued at the institute till further instructions. The testing procedure is on at the institute and will be completed by tomorrow,” Joshi said.

Live Blog

09:22 (IST)09 May 2022
09:21 (IST)09 May 2022
Hello and welcome to our Covid-19 blog. The World Health Organization (WHO) report on excess mortality due to Covid-19 is the latest in a series of exercises in the last over a year that tend to suggest India’s official death toll is an undercount. Tap to follow all the latest updates here.

Why WHO's estimate of Covid-19 deaths is so different from India’s official count?

Even the death numbers reported in 2020 and 2021 are not final. The more than 21,000 deaths Kerala has reported in the last four months have not all happened this year. Most of them pertain to last year. The 1,300 deaths Assam added on April 25 did not all happen that day, or that month, or this year. They most likely happened the previous year. Several hundreds, possibly thousands, of deaths that states adjusted in 2021 would have actually happened in 2020. The additions to the overall tally are being made on the day these deaths are being confirmed, and not the day these might have happened.

It is difficult to measure the scale of the undercount in a situation like this, particularly when the counting exercise is still on. A physical count, and verification, of the dead in a country as vast as India during such chaotic times is bound to take a little more time than running some equations in a computer model.

The WHO report does not get into calculating the scale of the undercount, for India or any other country. It has done a more straightforward exercise of calculating excess mortality. It has estimated the total number of people who likely died in India in 2020 due to all causes and, from that, has subtracted the expected number of all-cause deaths if there was no Covid. These ‘excess’ deaths are considered to be a direct or indirect result of Covid-19.

