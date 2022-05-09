Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reports 3,207 new cases, 29 deaths; active cases at 20,403

COVID-19 Live News Updates: India Monday reported 3,207 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data by Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,410 people recovered during the same period and the active cases have reached 20,403.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) report on excess mortality due to Covid-19 is the latest in a series of exercises in the last over a year that tend to suggest India’s official death toll is an undercount. The WHO report has pegged India’s excess mortality (people who probably would not have died if there was no pandemic) for 2020 and 2021 at 47.4 lakh. Several other studies have shown India’s Covid-related death count at anywhere between 25 lakh to 60 lakh. In fact, the upper bound for the WHO study is even higher.
In other news, as many as 24 students of the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID) tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days, with 16 of them testing positive on Sunday. Additional Medical Officer Health of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Bhavin Joshi said, “As a precaution, (public) gatherings and educational activities have been discontinued at the institute till further instructions. The testing procedure is on at the institute and will be completed by tomorrow,” Joshi said.
