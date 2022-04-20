Coronavirus News Live Updates: Centre writes to 4 states and Delhi to enforce stricter Covid-19 rules; DDMA to meet today to discuss measures amid rising cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates Today: With an increase in Covid-19 cases being reported in a few states, the Union health ministry on Tuesday directed four states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoramand the Union Territory of Delhi — to enforce the adherence to Covid-19 behaviour with particular emphasis on wearing masks in crowded areas. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Tuesday raised a red flag and directed them to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.
Meanwhile, amid a rise in Covid cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation and is likely take a call on reimposing fine for not wearing face masks at public places, official sources said. Delhi recorded 632 fresh Covid-19 cases with a marginal drop in the positivity rate from Monday’s 7.72 per cent to 4.42 per cent, while Maharashtra reported 137 Covid-19 cases and three deaths.
In a separate development, witnessing a surge in new Covid-19 cases, China Tuesday reported 2,753 locally transmitted confirmed cases, the National Health Commission said. Of these new locally transmitted cases, China’s economic hub Shanghai reported 2,494 cases and 16,407 local asymptomatic infections, Xinhua reported.
