Friday, December 31, 2021
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bihar reports its first Omicron case

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 31, 2021 9:29:52 am
Outstation passengers are tested on arrival before leaving Dadar station on Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Today Live: With India witnessing a fresh surge in Covid cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Bihar is the latest state to report its first case of the new variant of coronavirus on Friday.

Meanwhile, several states have imposed more stringent restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus during new year celebrations. States like Maharashtra and Karnataka have capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases. While Goa has not imposed a night curfew, a negative RT-PCR certificate or a fully vaccinated certificate is mandatory for those attending events inside the state.

The National Capital has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and gyms, and has only permitted restaurants, pubs and clubs to function with 50% capacity till 10 pm. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also stated that no event or gathering to celebrate New Year will be allowed in the city. I

India reported 13,154 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 82,402 cases, while the death toll has climbed to 4,80,860. According to a bulletin released on Thursday morning, the Omicron case tally has risen to 961, with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra. Of the 961 cases, 320 Omicron cases have recovered or been discharged.

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bihar reports its first Omicron case. Follow this space for the latest coronavirus updates.

09:29 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Explained: R-value over 1 in big cities, likely start of third wave

Although the government has not described it as such, there are now unmistakable signs that India has entered the third wave of the Covid-19pandemic. The surge in cases that has started is unlikely to subside or change course over the next few days.

But it is too early to say anything about the magnitude or the quality of this surge. It need not be similar to the first two waves that the country has witnessed so far, or follow the trajectories seen in some of the other countries in Europe or in the United States. South Africa is following a very different trajectory, and so, it seems as of now, is Germany. In both these countries, cases seem to be stabilising, though it is not over yet, and part of the puzzle could also be related to inconsistent reporting of data during Christmas break. Read more. 

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital amid fear of spread of 'Omicron variant' in Bengaluru (PTI File Photo)

Stating that India reported over 10,000 daily Covid cases after 33 days, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said there is a need for heightened vigil among the people of the country.

Briefing the media, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal also said on an average, India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%, he said, adding that weekly positivity rate is over 10 per cent in eight districts while it is 5-10% in 14 districts. India's R naught value, which indicates spread of Covid-19, is 1.22 so cases are increasing, not shrinking, the ministry said.

People with no travel history have been infected for the Omicron Covid variant and this means it is gradually spreading in the community, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Thursday. Jain also said that 46 of 115 samples sequenced in the national capital so far had tested positive for the new strain.

Meanwhile, Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia INSACOG said that there is now clear experimental and clinical data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron, but initial estimates show the severity of illness being lower than what was seen in previous outbreaks, the said in its latest bulletin citing global data.

