Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bihar reports its first Omicron case

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India Today Live: With India witnessing a fresh surge in Covid cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Bihar is the latest state to report its first case of the new variant of coronavirus on Friday.
Meanwhile, several states have imposed more stringent restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus during new year celebrations. States like Maharashtra and Karnataka have capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases. While Goa has not imposed a night curfew, a negative RT-PCR certificate or a fully vaccinated certificate is mandatory for those attending events inside the state.
The National Capital has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and gyms, and has only permitted restaurants, pubs and clubs to function with 50% capacity till 10 pm. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also stated that no event or gathering to celebrate New Year will be allowed in the city. I
India reported 13,154 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 82,402 cases, while the death toll has climbed to 4,80,860. According to a bulletin released on Thursday morning, the Omicron case tally has risen to 961, with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra. Of the 961 cases, 320 Omicron cases have recovered or been discharged.
Although the government has not described it as such, there are now unmistakable signs that India has entered the third wave of the Covid-19pandemic. The surge in cases that has started is unlikely to subside or change course over the next few days.
But it is too early to say anything about the magnitude or the quality of this surge. It need not be similar to the first two waves that the country has witnessed so far, or follow the trajectories seen in some of the other countries in Europe or in the United States. South Africa is following a very different trajectory, and so, it seems as of now, is Germany. In both these countries, cases seem to be stabilising, though it is not over yet, and part of the puzzle could also be related to inconsistent reporting of data during Christmas break. Read more.