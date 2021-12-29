scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India’s Omicron tally rises to 781

Covid-19 Active Cases India Dec 29 Updates, New Omicron Variant Cases in India, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Dose:

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 9:28:23 am
Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE News: India’s overall tally of Omicron cases rose to 781 on Wednesday, as per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry. With 9,195 new Covid-19 cases, the country’s active caseload rose to 77,002.

 Ahead of the roll out of the ‘precautionary’ dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly with associated comorbidities, the Union Health Ministry said that persons aged 60 and above will not be required to produce any certificate from a doctor to avail the third dose.

On Tuesday, the drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Molnupiravir, the world’s first Covid-19 pill. The regulator also granted EUA to Hyderabad-based Biological E. for Corbevax, India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, and to Serum Institute of India for Covovax, the recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine that has been developed by the American biotechnology firm Novavax.

Meanwhile, states across the country continued to impose stricter covid regulations to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a “yellow alert” on Tuesday. Under the new restrictions, all educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed, wedding and funeral gatherings will be capped at 20, and Metro trains, buses and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

 

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Elderly not required to produce doctor’s certificate for third Covid-19 dose, says Govt. Follow this space for the latest updates

A health worker takes a swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Dec 23, 2021.(AP)

Explained: Worries remain, but India and the world are better prepared

Around this time last year, coronavirus cases in India were in steady decline even while most of Europe, the United States and Brazil were detecting record numbers of infections. The festival season in India had gone without any spike in cases, and even an election had been conducted, in Bihar. Normal activities were resuming and most people believed, mistakenly as it turned out later, that the worst of the pandemic was over.

One year later, the situation is eerily similar. The daily count of cases in India is at its lowest in 18 months. Five months of a continuous decline in cases after the devastating second wave has ensured a return, in most cases, to normal activities. And the general refrain, once again, seems to be that the worst is probably over for India. This, even when Europe and the US, and several other countries, are in the midst of their worst phase in the pandemic so far.

Behind those similarities, however, are key differences between the situations last year and now. Some of these, the threat from Omicron for example, point to the possibility of the events repeating themselves, while others — such as development of vaccines, and even therapeutics — are indications that 2022 could be remarkably different from 2021, for the better. The uncertainties and the experience of the pandemic until now, however, make it difficult for anyone to make predictions.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.