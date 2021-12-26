scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Coronavirus New Live: India reports 6,987 cases, 162 deaths in 24 hours; Omicron cases rise to 422

Coronavirus Live News and Updates: A total of 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have recovered.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: December 26, 2021 9:55:43 am
Coronavirus News Live: People wearing face masks visit a church to celebrate Christmas in Kolkata. (PTI)

Coronavirus Live News: India reported 6,987 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has 76,766 active cases, while over 141 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

A total of 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.

In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Live Blog

Coronavirus News Live: DCGI has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions; Follow this space for latest updates.

09:30 (IST)26 Dec 2021
India reports 6,987 new cases; Omicron count now at 422

India reported 6,987 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has 76,766 active cases, while over 141 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

A total of 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have recovered.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, official said on Saturday.

It is the second vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years after Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.