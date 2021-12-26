Coronavirus New Live: India reports 6,987 cases, 162 deaths in 24 hours; Omicron cases rise to 422

Coronavirus Live News: India reported 6,987 new Covid-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has 76,766 active cases, while over 141 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

A total of 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.

In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.