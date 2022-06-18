Coronavirus News Live: India records 13,216 new Covid-19 cases; daily positivity rate at 2.73%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India recorded 13,216 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases has risen to 68,108, while the daily positivity rate is 2.73%.
People infected with the earliest version of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa in November, may be vulnerable to reinfection with later versions of Omicron even if they have been vaccinated and boosted, new findings suggest.
Vaccinated patients with Omicron BA.1 breakthrough infections developed antibodies that could neutralise that virus plus the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, but the Omicron sublineages circulating now have mutations that allow them to evade those antibodies, researchers from China reported on Friday in Nature. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, a microbiology and infectious diseases researcher at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, suggested that better protection might be seen with vaccines that target multiple strains of the virus or with intranasal vaccines that would increase protection from infection and transmission by generating immunity in the lining of the nose, where the virus first enters.
The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose by 957 to reach 7,18,047, an official said Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday.
The virus claimed the lives of two persons during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 11,898, the official said, adding that the mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.
Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus positive cases has been rising in the district. On Thursday, it had reported 934 cases, a day after it saw 852 infections. (PTI)
