NDA faculty members write to principal, seek suspension of lectures

NDA has suspended all mass activities of cadets. NDA has suspended all mass activities of cadets.

ACADEMIC faculty members of the National Defence Academy (NDA) have written to the Principal of the Academy to suspend ongoing lectures of cadets with immediate effect in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

NDA, India’s premier tri-services pre-commissioning training academy, had on Wednesday said it has suspended all educational tours, outdoor hikes and other mass activities for cadets along with restrictions on the entry of outsiders to the campus. “Cadets will also not be allowed visitors, be it parents or others, till further orders as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic… All large public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities, visit to crowded places, guest lectures and movie screenings have been suspended till further orders,” NDA said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Officials, however, said lectures and indoor academic sessions were on as of Friday. “While some precautionary measures have been initiated by the academy, the lectures and indoor academic session like the laboratory activities are still on, putting cadets and faculty members both at risk. This is in spite of the orders of the district collector to suspend academic session for students… Some extra classes have also been scheduled. Letters have been written to the Principal of the Academy to suspend lectures till at least March 31,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

The NDA press statement on Wednesday had also said, “All cadets and personnel in NDA have been briefed, sensitised about the causes and symptoms of COVID-19 by the commanding officer of Military Hospital. They are also advised to ensure personal hygiene at individual level.”

A query sent to the NDA seeking information about continuation of lectures did not yield any response till late on Friday.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.