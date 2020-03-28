Coronavirus lockdown: UP govt accuses Delhi of ‘playing with lives’ of migrants labourers

“Announcements were made in Delhi and rumours were spread that there are buses at UP border waiting to drop people to their destinations,” said the statement. (File Photo) “Announcements were made in Delhi and rumours were spread that there are buses at UP border waiting to drop people to their destinations,” said the statement. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday accused the Delhi government of indulging in “cheap politics at a time of crisis and playing with the lives of people of this country”.

In a statement issued by the UP government, it said that the Delhi government disconnected water and electricity connections of people. “During lockdown, people were not even provided food and milk in Delhi,” said the statement. The UP government has alleged that DTC buses dropped off people at the Delhi border in the name of help.

The statement said the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stayed awake all night to organize transportation for people from UP and Bihar coming from other states. “At night, transportation officials, drivers and conductors were called from home,” said the statement and added that 1,000 buses were arranged at night to bring back people stuck on the Delhi border.

“The CM stayed awake all night and arranged 1,000 buses for people to reach their destinations from Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandhshahr, Aligarh and Hapur,” said the statement which further said that food was arranged for these people and their children Friday night.

At Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, the DGP of the state and other police officials were deployed to ensure people get help.

“Buses were arranged for people from Charbagh so people can get to their destinations. The DGP and Lucknow commissioner also made arrangements to feed at Charbagh,” said a statement by the government.

