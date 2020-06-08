Mumbai offices to reopen today, with curbs

A BEST bus being sanitised on Sunday, a day before about 2,500 of them will start operation to provide connectivity for office-goers in Mumbai. (Express Photo) A BEST bus being sanitised on Sunday, a day before about 2,500 of them will start operation to provide connectivity for office-goers in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Private offices in Mumbai are set to reopen on Monday with 10 per cent strength, if required, with the remaining employees working from home, as part of the Maharashtra government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’.

Mumbai Traffic Police have prepared for a surge in vehicular traffic on roads considering the state’s phased easing of the lockdown.

While some companies have made arrangements for sanitisers and disposable face masks for their employees, there are others still taking a guarded approach to opening up. Parth Shah, from LSD films Pvt ltd, said they are not opening their office for the next few days. “Only housekeeping staff is coming to office.”

Several offices have adopted a wait-and-watch approach before allowing employees to function, even as some offices in the business districts of Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point spruced up their premises for the limited opening.

“We will be opening our office from tomorrow. Arrangements have been made to ensure that every employee gets checked with a thermal scanner at the lobby. The seating arrangements have also been rearranged to ensure that social distancing requirement is met,” an HR and Admin Manager at a Multinational Company in Bandra Kurla Complex said.

With courts courts and alternate dispute redressal forums to resume operations in gradual manner from Monday, a surge in crowds is expected in Fort area.

Law firms, even though deemed as ‘essential services’ have exercised caution and are planning to work with limited strength.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police — short off 660 staffers due to the pandemic —drafted in 200 homeguards and 500 civilian traffic wardens to handle traffic on the roads.

“We will see how things go on Monday and adapt accordingly,” said Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

