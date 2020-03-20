Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Offices, shops across urban Maharashtra to remain shut till March 31

As many as 52 coronavirus cases have already been reported so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2020 2:33:05 pm
maharashtra shutdown, maharashtra coronavirus, mumbai shutdown, pune shutdown, nagpur shutdown, pimpri chinchwad shutdown All offices and shops will be shut across Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31.

All offices and shops, excluding essential services, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain shut till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday. As many as 52 cases have already been reported so far.

The order will come into effect from midnight.

However, buses and train services will continue to ply as usual.

The state government also cancelled the exams of class 1 to 8. The class 10 exams will, however, continue as per schedule.

The remaining exam papers of class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15, the government announced.

 

 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement