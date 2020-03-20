Coronavirus: Offices, shops across urban Maharashtra to remain shut till March 31

All offices and shops will be shut across Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31. All offices and shops will be shut across Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31.

All offices and shops, excluding essential services, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain shut till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government announced on Friday. As many as 52 cases have already been reported so far.

The order will come into effect from midnight.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/DebtiZhXPP — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

However, buses and train services will continue to ply as usual.

The state government also cancelled the exams of class 1 to 8. The class 10 exams will, however, continue as per schedule.

The remaining exam papers of class 9 and 11 will be held after April 15, the government announced.

