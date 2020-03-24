Coronavirus: BMC to begin home testing facilities

Civic officials at the ward level keep track of those suggested to home quarantine through calls and daily visits. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Civic officials at the ward level keep track of those suggested to home quarantine through calls and daily visits. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

In a first for the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin home testing facilities for COVID-19. The facility will be rolled out in the next 48 hours with a helpline number. A person with travel history to COVID-19-affected countries and showing symptoms, or who has been in close contact with a patient, are being tested for infection at the civic-run Kasturba and KEM Hospital and four private labs approved by the Central government on Sunday.

According to BMC, once the helpline is functional, the doctor on call will categorise the home collection facility, depending on the history of the citizen, his/her travel history, contact history, symptoms and co-morbid conditions. According to World Health Organisation’s (WHO) myth-buster guidelines, older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill due to the virus.

At present, travellers from abroad are screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for suspected symptoms and divided into three categories – A (with symptoms and sent to isolation and testing facility at Kasturba), B (with no symptoms but are senior citizens and have co-morbidity, are sent to quarantine facilities in the city and C (who have no symptoms or co-morbidity, and will be advised 14-days of home-quarantine).

Civic officials at the ward level keep track of those suggested to home quarantine through calls and daily visits. If the person shows symptoms, he/she is referred to the testing centre for throat and nasal swabs and the suspected case is admitted to Kasturba or private hospitals approved by the civic body. Once the helpline number is in place, suspected cases will not have to travel to the testing centre and private labs, will facilitate home testing for citizens.

Till now, Maharashtra has placed 1,210 passengers under observation for suspected symptoms like cough, cold, pneumonia or fever. Out of them, 72 were admitted on Monday. Of the 1,210 suspected patients, 1,064 patients have been discharged. A total of 130 patients are admitted in isolation facilities. Currently, 418 international travellers are admitted in the isolation facilities.

