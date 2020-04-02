Coronavirus: MHA tells states to ensure full lockdown

The Centre issued detailed guidelines on March 24, March 25 and March 27, and followed them up with a consolidated guideline. (File Photo/Representational) The Centre issued detailed guidelines on March 24, March 25 and March 27, and followed them up with a consolidated guideline. (File Photo/Representational)

With COVID-19 cases more than doubling since the lockdown began on March 24, the Centre has pressed states to strictly implement the directive.

In a letter sent to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) frowned upon states making exceptions to the guidelines issued by the ministry on March 24 and onwards.

“It has been noticed that some state governments/UT administrations are allowing exceptions beyond what has been allowed under lockdown measures by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as contained in the Consolidated Guidelines noted above. This amounts to violation of the lockdown measures issued by MHA under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and may defeat the overall objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” said the letter signed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and sent on Tuesday.

The Centre issued detailed guidelines on March 24, March 25 and March 27, and followed them up with a consolidated guideline. These included a list of essential goods and services which were to be allowed during the 21-day lockdown.

The home ministry did not clarify what kind of violations it was referring to. However, sources said certain states have allowed manufacturing of certain non-essential items or allowed certain factories to function in limited and contained manner.

Notably, on March 24, when the lockdown was announced, there were 519 COVID-19 cases in the country. The number increased to 1,397 on Tuesday, when the letter was sent.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.