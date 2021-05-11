MGNREGS rakes up big numbers in rural Kerala

In terms of wages, Rs 3,000 crore have directly gone into the accounts of the beneficiaries (16.17 lakh households).

With a record number of labour days, increased dependence of rural households and larger participation of youngsters in manual labour, the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has emerged as a lifeline for rural Kerala in the last fiscal of the pandemic.

For the first time since its inception, the MGNREGS in Kerala generated a record 10.23 crore labour days in 2020-21. These numbers beat the previous record of 9.75 crore labour days in 2018 — a massive flood killed over 400 people and caused widespread damage that year.

For all other years since the scheme was implemented, the labour days are below 8 crore.

Sources at the MGNREGS state mission said the record numbers of 2020-21 showed the NREGS had addressed livelihood in rural areas and had been the single largest source of income for many households. In terms of wages, Rs 3,000 crore have directly gone into the accounts of the beneficiaries (16.17 lakh households).

There are other indicators which demonstrate that NREGS has been a major source of income in rural Kerala — where this project was till now reckoned as the last resort of the senior citizens, particularly women.

Along with the sharp rise in labour days, the number of people employed in the state under the scheme also stood at record high of 18.82 lakh in 2020-21. The number of families that completed 100 days of work also jumped from 2.51 lakh in 2019-20 to 4.70 lakh in the last fiscal.

Also, the percentage of households which got jobs increased from 72.14 in 2019-20 to 77.38 in 2020-21.

The year of pandemic has also changed the age profile of job seekers under the scheme.

In 2019-20, 42.29 per cent of the workers were below the age of 50, while last year, the share of workers in this age group went up to 47.28. On the other hand, the share of those above 50 in the workforce has dipped to 52.72 per cent in the last fiscal from 57.71 per cent in 2019-20. The share of workers in the 18-30 age group was 1.38 per cent in 2019-20, this figure also increased to 2.14 per cent in 2020-21.

Officials said the livelihood crisis arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic has suddenly increased the demand for manual work.

“In the last year, thousands of people have been left jobless due to the crisis created by the pandemic. Those who had been employed in shops, establishments and service sectors such as hotels had shifted to MGNREGS as the manual work was only available in their neighborhood,” said an official.

Officials said in many households with job cards, more than one person had joined the scheme, which also contributed to an increase in the number of families who got 100 days of work in a year.