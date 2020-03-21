Coronavirus: Mathura dharamshala owner booked for lodging foreigners, not informing police

The foreigners were tested for the novel coronavirus and allowed to leave Mathura after reports turned out to be negative. All of them were carrying valid documents, police said. (File Photo) The foreigners were tested for the novel coronavirus and allowed to leave Mathura after reports turned out to be negative. All of them were carrying valid documents, police said. (File Photo)

Mathura police have booked the owner and manager of a dharamshala for allegedly failing to furnish information about 20 Russian nationals who were staying there for the last five days. Police said the manager also allegedly failed to produce legal documents required to operate the dharamshala.

The foreigners were tested for the novel coronavirus and allowed to leave Mathura after reports turned out to be negative. All of them were carrying valid documents, police said.

The dharamshala’s owner Ramesh Chandra Agarwal and manager Ram Prakash Tiwari — residents of Madhya Pradesh — were booked under Section 7 of the Foreigners Act in a case filed at the Goverdhan police station. Goverdhan SHO Lokesh Bhati said the local intelligence unit (LIU) lodged an FIR stating that they were informed about an illegal dharamshala being run from a house located in the posh locality of Parikrama Marg.

No arrest has been made, the illegal structure has not been sealed, and police are waiting for Ramesh Chandra to record his statement, Bhati said. He said they are yet to verify the year when the dharamshala was set up.

Police said a team from the medical department later sanitised the building.

“They (foreigners) were allowed to go only after their medical report confirmed that they are fit,” said Goverdhan Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar.

When the police reached the dharamshala on Wednesday, the manager told them they have 12 rooms and 10 were occupied — each at a cost of Rs 500. Police checked the room and found 20 foreigners — all from Russia — were staying there since March 15.

