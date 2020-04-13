Marriage decorator turns carrier of COVID-19 at Jawaharpur village

Most of the persons tested COVID-19 positive were in close contact with the village’s first patient. (Representational Photo) Most of the persons tested COVID-19 positive were in close contact with the village’s first patient. (Representational Photo)

A supplier of light and decoration equipments in marriage functions, the 42-year-old panch of Jawaharpur village near Derabassi town, was identified as the village’s first COVID-19 patient on April 4— since then, at least 37 residents of the village have tested positive, escalating Mohali’s count to 54, the highest in any district in Punjab, making the village a COVID-19 hotspot.

While the Health department is yet to identify the exact source of infection, the villagers said that the man used to visit Ambala and Chandigarh for hiring labourers for his work. Most of the persons tested COVID-19 positive were in close contact with the village’s first patient and include, several of his relatives.

“Few days ago, the man had visited Ambala to drop two of his workers. He may have contracted the virus from there. His source of infection has not yet been confirmed,” said a villager, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The first coronavirus patient of the village lived with his parents, two children, his younger brother and his family. All the three male members of the family and one of the females have tested positive for the disease so far.

Another villager, who is a farmer, said that February and March are the months of marriage season, the 42-year-old’s workers were busy preparing the decoration materials. “We strongly feel that he infected the disease from one of his labourers and eventually, the disease spread in the village. The entire village has sympathies with the families, but the villagers are scared too.”

Reporting the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Punjab, making Mohali district a hotbed for the disease, the village’s recent record also surpassed Nawashehar district’s Pathlawa village, which had first came to light after 18 positive cases were reported from the village last month.

