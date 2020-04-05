Man held for using objectionable language against one community

Punjab Police had warned the public against spreading misinformation and making misleading remarks on social media, stating that it could lead to legal action. (Representational Photo) Punjab Police had warned the public against spreading misinformation and making misleading remarks on social media, stating that it could lead to legal action. (Representational Photo)

Balongi police have arrested a man who allegedly went live on his social media page and spoke in objectionable language about a community in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak

The case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Harpreet Singh, who stated that the accused, identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Ballomajra village near Kharar, went live on his social media page and made objectionable remarks against a specific community.

The complaint further said that the accused said that the members of the community were hiding in religious places and could spread the virus in Punjab.Harpreet Singh was booked under sections 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief ) of the IPC at Balongi police station.

Punjab Police had warned the public against spreading misinformation and making misleading remarks on social media, stating that it could lead to legal action.The accused had allegedly remarked that some members of a community had attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month and were now in

Punjab to spread the coronavirus.

A cyber wing team has been deputed by the district police to monitor social media platforms to check spread of misinformation and objectionable material.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said their team is monitoring social networking platforms to keep a tab on people spreading any kind of misinformation. ENS

