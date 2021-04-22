Maharashtra: Tighter curbs on movement, quarantine for inter-district travel

Only authorised medical and government personnel will be able to board local trains, metro and mono trains, private vehicles will be allowed only in case of an emergency, and people travelling to other districts will have to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine as Maharashtra government further tightened restriction across the state in the wake of an alarming surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

Even as it continued to shy away from the use of the word “lockdown” in official communication, the curbs, announced on Wednesday, were more stringent than any other restrictions put in place in recent past in the state.

The new set of restrictions will come into effect from 8pm on Thursday and will remain in force until 7am on May 1.

Under the new restrictions, inter-district travel by private transport will be restricted to emergency purposes only. While passengers will be allowed to travel on long-distance trains and buses, their hands will be stamped and they will be sent to a two-week home quarantine. Buses will ply with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

In a bid to rein in fresh infections, the government first announced curbs on April 4 and revised them on April 13.

The government has also drastically reduced the attendance of staff at all government offices, including those governed by the centre, to 15 per cent or five personnel (whichever is higher) except for offices involved in emergency services directly connected to the management of the pandemic.

As per the new guidelines, local trains, metro and monorail will be accessible only to government employees (state, centre and local authorities) and medical personnel such as doctors, paramedics, lab technicians and medical clinic staff. Tickets or passes will be issued to them based on the identity cards of the government and of concerned medical organizations, respectively.