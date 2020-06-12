Maharashtra: State nears 1-lakh mark, adds over 22,000 cases in 7 days

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 47,968 and 27,915 in Mumbai. (Representational) The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 47,968 and 27,915 in Mumbai. (Representational)

Three months after registering its first Covid-19 case on March 9, Maharashtra is close to touching the one lakh-mark with the overall count reaching 97,648 on Thursday. Of these, 22,771 cases had been reported in the last seven days.

On Tuesday, for the second day running, Maharashtra registered its highest single-day toll — 152 deaths — as well as the highest single-day cases — 3,607. While the total case load is just over 2,000 cases short of the one-lakh mark, in all, 3,590 people have scummed to the virus in the state.

Till now, Mumbai has reported 54,085 cases and 1,954 deaths. Of these, 1,418 cases and 97 deaths were reported on Thursday. The city recorded 97 deaths for a second consecutive day — its highest single-day toll so far.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 47,968 and 27,915 in Mumbai.

Of the 152 people who succumbed, 97 were from Mumbai, nine from Mira-Bhayandar, eight each from Pune and Solapur, seven from Kalyan-Dombivali, six from Aurangabad, five from Nashik, four from Navi Mumbai, two each from Vasai-Virar and Latur and one each from Ratnagiri, Hingoli, Jalna, and Nanded.

Of the total number of deaths reported on Thursday, 35 people died in the last two days and the rest are from between April 1 to June 8.

Among the 152 deceased, 102 were men and 50 women. While 85 of them were aged over 60 years, 54 were from the age group of 40 to 59 years and 13 were aged less than 40. As many as 107 patients (70.3 per cent) suffered from high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Recovery rate in the state stands at 47.2 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 3.7 per cent.–

