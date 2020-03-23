Maharashtra: No more physical meter readings, power bills to be generated on average basis

It adds, “No energy bills need to be printed but will be available on website. (Representational Photo) It adds, “No energy bills need to be printed but will be available on website. (Representational Photo)

The Maharashtra Power Department has decided to stop power meter readings with immediate effect and generate power bills on an average basis. It has also decided not to sever any power connection for want of any non-compliance, like payment of bills.

A circular issued by the power ministry on Sunday said the decision was taken due to the emergency situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. The circular said the “meter reading agency is to be informed to stop meter reading and bill distribution from March 23 onwards and all energy bills will be generated on average basis.”

It adds, “No energy bills need to be printed but will be available on website. All line staff or outsourcing staff should not disconnect any consumer supply for arrears.”

“Line staff/outsourcing staff/billing staff should not visit any consumer premises for spot verification for bill complaint purposes or any theft detection. All above instructions are to be followed until further instructions,” the circular says.

