Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh sends samples to Delhi to clear test backlog

To clear a large pendency of samples from Indore, a major hotspot for coronavirus infection, and nearby districts, the Madhya Pradesh government sent 1,142 samples to Delhi by a state plane on Sunday.

Indore, the largest city in the state, reported more than 325 positive cases and 32 deaths till late Sunday. With the daily testing capacity being little more than 200, there was a pendency of about 1,500 samples.

“We were not able to process so many samples because they are coming not just from Indore but other districts in the division. One-time clearance was required because a huge backlog was created over three-four days,’’ Indore Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi said.

The authorities also discussed sending the samples by train to Delhi, but that would have meant sending them from Indore to Ratlam railway station and from there to Delhi, a journey of 15-odd hours. The samples would not have survived. A journey by road would have been equally long.

Indore CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia said the samples belong to relatives and others who came in contact with those who had tested positive.

