Coronavirus lockdown: UP migrant who died after 2-week journey home tests negative

Insaf Ali’s mother (right) at their home in Mathkanwa village of UP’s Shravasti district. (Express photo) Insaf Ali’s mother (right) at their home in Mathkanwa village of UP’s Shravasti district. (Express photo)

A 35-year-old migrant worker who died on Monday after hitch-hiking 1,500 km from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district over two weeks has tested negative for COVID-19.

Insaf Ali’s autopsy could not ascertain the cause of his death. Ali had reached Mathkanwa village on Monday morning. By noon, after complaining of stomachache, he was dead.

“His coronavirus test is negative. The post-mortem was inconclusive. His cause of death could not be ascertained,” SP Anoop Kumar Singh told The Indian Express.

The police handed over the body to the family. The burial was scheduled for Wednesday evening. After Ali’s death, his family was quarantined in a school for touching his body. They were allowed back home on Wednesday after the test report came back negative.

