Coronavirus lockdown: Two govt officials to camp in each of UP’s 14 worst-hit districts

Uttar Pradesh has 15 districts, including Noida, with 20 or more cases. (File Photo/Representational)

THE UTTAR Pradesh government on Thursday decided to deploy one senior administrative official and one health official to 14 of the 15 districts that have recorded 20 or more coronavirus cases. These officials will review the lockdown, healthcare facilities and camps.

The officials will not be sent to Noida district as the situation there is being reviewed.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh has 15 districts, including Noida, with 20 or more cases.

“A senior administration official and an official from the Health Department would be sent to camp in each of the 14 districts for at least a week. They would oversee the entire handling of coronavirus right from lockdown measures, health facilities, sanitation to quarantine camps,” said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

Advertisement

He further said during a review meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that vehicles that were found illegally carrying passengers should be seized. District Magistrates and other officials have been asked to personally monitor quarantine centres and food arrangements there.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh had become the third state in the country to test 3,000 samples a day, Awasthi said that despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh ranked seventh in the list of total COVID cases.

Advertisement

The CM also instructed the State Home Ministry to deploy one deputy inspector general rank officer in districts where there was no inspector general rank or DIG rank officer at the divisional level.

In the meeting, he ordered police to seize vehicles coming from Yamuna Expressway, National Highway-2 or from Madhya Pradesh border and immediately quarantine their occupants.

While foodgrain distribution for Antyodaya card holders will resume from May, Adityanath said labourers registered under MGNREGA, street vendors, e-rickshaw drivers and other daily wagers be given 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority and others resumed some of their projects.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.