Toddler among 3 killed as truck carrying UP migrants meets with accident

A two-year-old girl was among three persons who died when a mini-truck carrying around 60 migrant workers from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to UP’s Balrampur met with an accident on Wednesday in Kanpur Dehat.

The vehicle had started from Ahmedabad on Monday and was on its way to Balrampur district, police said.

Police identified the dead persons as Sumaiyya (2), Rohit (25), who was driving the vehicle, and Heeraman Ali (50).

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the accident took place around 6.30 am on Wednesday. “The mini-truck rammed into a stationary truck with onions loaded in it on the highway. The driver may have fallen asleep,” said Vats.

Station House Officer (SHO), Akbarpur, Amod Kumar Singh, said eight people who were in the mini-truck critical were admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanpur Nagar in a critical condition.

“The others are being treated at Kanpur Dehat district hospital,” said the SHO. “People from several districts in UP were trying to get home in the mini-truck,” said Singh.

The workers belong to from Maharajganj, Balrampur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Mirzapur, police said. “They had been charged Rs 3,000 each by the driver to bring them back from Ahmedabad. They had managed to reach Kanpur Dehat, evading police check-posts at different places,” said an officer.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. In a statement issued in Lucknow, he instructed officials to ensure that those injured get proper treatment.

