Coronavirus lockdown to continue, Karnataka to review opening of some sectors

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The lockdown in Karnataka will continue till May 3 but a review for opening up some sectors will be held in three to four days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The state government has decided to stick to MHA guidelines for opening up of sectors and will await further guidelines.

“The lockdown will continue and we will review it in three to four days. We considered relaxation for some sectors but if we relax for rural industries or any other sector, people will move around and it may cause problems,’’ the CM said after the meeting.

While restrictions on agriculture and horticulture are being eased, other sectors will be relaxed only after a review under new guidelines issued from the Centre, officials said. “We may take a call in 3-4 days however,” Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The state government is planning to promulgate an ordinance to prescribe punishment for persons attacking health workers and for people who wilfully hide the knowledge that they are infected, the minister said.

The medical education system in the state is now conducting large-scale online training of health professionals as part of a Covid-19 preparedness strategy.

