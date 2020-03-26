Coronavirus lockdown: Surat police uses drone cameras to keep vigil on streets

People stand at a safe distance form each other outside a bank in CTM area, Ahmedabad (Express photo: Javed Raja) People stand at a safe distance form each other outside a bank in CTM area, Ahmedabad (Express photo: Javed Raja)

With less human resources and to keep vigil on the people gathering, and those playing cricket on the internal street roads, during the lockdown period of COVID-19, Surat police had put into practice use of drone cameras to detect the gathering and disperse them.

The present strength of surat police is nearby 4000 personnel, and to keep vigil on the around 60 lakh population, spread in around 326 square kilometer areas, becomes tougher for the police.

With the less man power and to control the situation of prevent human gathering on the internal streets, corners of the residential societies and other areas, Surat police had started using other resources like use of Drone cameras.

Deputy Commissioner of police of Traffic Prashant Sumbe came upon the idea and approached a friend to provide the drone cameras services to keep vigil on the public.

The Surat police had deployed a police sub inspector and a police constable in the police van, to use the drone cameras, and on Thursday afternoon, A the single done camera was used by the cops in Rander Zone. As the drone reaches to the height seeing the crowded people, the police sub inspector instructs the PCR van of the nearby police station to reach to the spot and clear the human gathering.

Talking to the Indian Express DCP traffic Sumbe said, “We have well established CCTV cameras which also directs the local police to reach to the crowded areas. These cameras are on the main roads and junctions. Now it was difficult for us to go to each and every street and check the people gathering. So we started using the drone services.

He further added, “On Thursday afternoon, as on trial bases, we have used the drone services for two hours. The drone reaches to its topmost height of 500 meters and through it we can see at the wider angle of 360 degrees and the area of around one and half kilometers is covered. Today through this use we have made eight calls to the PCR vans of nearby police stations and intimated them to reach to the destination, where crowd was captured. This will also help extra labour of police, and with short time, the cops can reach to the spot and disperse the crowd giving them warning. We are contacting those who owns drones in the city and we are hoping it to use it in all four zones of Surat city. Till now we have decided to use such drone services for two hours in the afternoon and two hours in the night and later we will increase the timings.”

Surat was also the first city in Gujarat to establish a control and command centre that monitors through high resolution surveillance cameras the main streets of the city.

