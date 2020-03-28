COVID-19 lockdown: Rahul posts video of migrants walking home, blames Centre for ‘no contingency plan’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of migrant exodus on Twitter. (Express file photo) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of migrant exodus on Twitter. (Express file photo)

To highlight the plight of migrant workers due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday posted a video on Twitter showing the mass exodus of workers and blamed the Centre for lacking a contingency plan to help daily wage earners.

Hitting out at the Centre, Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus,” Rahul’s tweet said.

Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus. pic.twitter.com/sjHBFqyVZk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2020

The Congress MP’s video comes even as migrant workers continue to walk long distances, some even 400 kms, to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 3-weeks starting March 24.

Chief Ministers of various states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in an attempt to control the situation, announced special buses for migrants. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to residents working in other states to remain where they are. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee wrote to chief ministers of 18 states to ensure food and shelter for migrants from Bengal.

Gandhi’s tweet came hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), facilitating availability of money for food and temporary accommodation for migrant workers during the lockdown period.

“As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown period,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

This is in the national capital, right under Modi’s nose. It clearly shows that there was no planning or preparation by the Centre before announcing the lockdown. There is no concern for the poor and the vulnerable. Modi is adding a humanitarian disaster to a medical one. https://t.co/dHaEfHaWAB — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 28, 2020

CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury also posted a video of migrants leaving New Delhi amid the lockdown and said the Centre has “no concern for the poor and the vulnerable”.

