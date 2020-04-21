Coronavirus lockdown: No relief, Tamil Nadu industries seek Centre aid

The state has among the highest number of industries in India. (File Photo) The state has among the highest number of industries in India. (File Photo)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the prohibitory orders enforced in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus will continue till May 3. This has led to the industrial and manufacturing sector in the state to appeal to the Centre for a “helping hand” by providing financial aid to the sector.

On Monday, a number of leading industry players and associations of manufacturers said they will approach the Central government for financial aid. A Shanmugavelayutham of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association said the consortium was preparing a petition to send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking financial aid to manage the situation.

Manufacturers in the state have already approached the Union Finance Ministry, stating that there should be policy initiatives for small and micro industries during the lockdown.

A letter addressing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the MSME sector was “struggling for our concrete revival” even before the lockdown. With the lockdown, the letter said, all units have been closed and that they do not know about the status of raw materials, semi-finished products and machinery.



