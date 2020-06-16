Average fare Rs 600 per person, 60 lakh migrants ferried so far: Railways

The average fare per person on Shramik Special trains was Rs 600, the Railways estimated, indicating that it earned around Rs 360 crore while ferrying 60 lakh migrants so far. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) The average fare per person on Shramik Special trains was Rs 600, the Railways estimated, indicating that it earned around Rs 360 crore while ferrying 60 lakh migrants so far. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The transporter has run 4,450 Shramik trains and the cost of operating each special train was Rs 75-80 lakh, Railways chairman V K Yadav said.

“The average fare of Shramik Special trains is Rs 600 per passenger… We carried 60 lakh passengers… We, however, managed to recover only 15 per cent of cost of operations, 85 per cent of the cost is being borne by the Centre,” Yadav said.

