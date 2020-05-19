Migrants held for ‘vandalising, attacking police’ in Ahmedabad

Migrants from Jharkhand rounded up after clashes with police at Vastrapur in Ahmedabad Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Migrants from Jharkhand rounded up after clashes with police at Vastrapur in Ahmedabad Monday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

As many as 35 people were arrested on Monday after a group of migrant workers employed at the IIM-Ahmedabad site in Vastrapur area allegedly vandalised office property, government vehicles and assaulted police personnel and other workers, demanding that they be allowed to return home.

Police said they fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge when the irate group assaulted other workers, pelted stones at police teams and vandalised properties. All 35 arrested are from Jharkhand, they added.

According to police, around 10 am on Monday, Vastrapur police station received a message that a mob of over 250-300 migrant workers had assembled at the GMDC Ground in the city, demanding that they be allowed to go back to their home states.

The workers, carrying iron rods, pipes and sticks started marching towards the IIM-Ahmedabad area when police stopped them. The mob then allegedly threw stones at the personnel before entering the campus where they broke the glass windows of a site office and vandalised three cabins of the security guards.

“The workers from PSP construction company were hired by IIM management for construction work. They wanted to return to Jharkhand but were not able to due to limited number of trains. This angered the workers who resorted to violence, leading to the arrests,” said a senior police officer.

