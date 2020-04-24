Stranded migrant labourers will be brought home in phased manner: UP CM

The labourers, after being brought up to UP border by the states concerned after screening and testing, will be sent to their villages (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) The labourers, after being brought up to UP border by the states concerned after screening and testing, will be sent to their villages (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Migrant labourers stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be brought home in a phased manner, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday.

At a review meeting with senior officers, Adityananth asked them to prepare a list of people stuck in other states and have completed 14-day quarantine there so that they can return home in a phased manner, PTI reported.

“Uttar Pradesh will bring back its labourers stuck in other states. The labourers who have completed 14-day quarantine there should be brought back in a phased manner,” an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

“The labourers, after being brought up to UP border by the states concerned after screening and testing, will be sent to their villages. But first, they will be kept in quarantine in their districts for 14 days. For this, arrangements should be made and the places should be sanitised,” the chief minister said.

Those who have completed 14-day quarantine in the state should be sent home with ration and Rs 1,000, he said. A decision has been taken to send two senior officers to districts which have 20 or more coronavirus cases. These officers will camp there for a week and ensure that lockdown is strictly followed, Adityanath said at the review meeting.

On Wednesday, the chief minister said his government would help repatriate workers from other states stuck in Uttar Pradesh if the governments of those states want them back. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government announced it would provide employment to five lakh migrant labourers who have returned to the state from different parts of India in the last 45 days.

Meanwhile, the Centre has allowed movement of stranded migrant labourers within the confines of a state. Issuing a detailed standard operating procedure, the Home Ministry last week allowed the movement of labourers in buses after ensuring proper social distancing norms and asked local authorities to arrange for their food.

