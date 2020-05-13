Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Kerala wants public transport within state after May 17

During his meeting with the chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the states to share a broad strategy on how they wanted to deal with the lockdown regime after the third phase.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: May 13, 2020 1:43:50 am
kerala lockdown, kerala lockdown restrictions lifted, kerala public transport, kerala coronavirus, Modi meeting with CMs, ronavirus news, covid 19 tracker, covid 19 india tracker, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state wants to allow intra-district bus service with social distancing norms for passengers. (File Photo)

Kerala wants to resume passenger trains and domestic flights within the state, and bus services, metro rail, auto-taxi and restaurant services within districts when the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state wants to allow intra-district bus service with social distancing norms for passengers. Number of passengers have to be limited and a hike in bus fare would be allowed due to the reduced number of commuters. Buses have to ensure social distancing of passengers and violation of norms would result in suspension of permit, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state also wanted to allow operation of trade and industrial establishments outside containment zones. People should be allowed to dine at restaurants, after observing social distancing norms, the Chief Minister said. Kerala also wanted to allow auto-rickshaw service with the passenger intake limited to one.

As part of easing the curbs, around 5,000 toddy shops will open to customers in the state on Wednesday.

Kerala has 524 Covid-19 cases.

