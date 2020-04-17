Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala prepares for return migration

Local bodies have been told to identify uninhabited houses across Kerala as the government wants 2 lakh beds for quarantine. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Local bodies have been told to identify uninhabited houses across Kerala as the government wants 2 lakh beds for quarantine. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Kerala is set to face the challenge of return migration when air travel resumes and health experts have already warned the state government to be ready to put those returning from abroad under observation.

The state has already identified 1.5 lakh beds in hostels, hotels and similar premises — at least 1 lakh of them are ready-to-occupy. Local bodies have been told to identify uninhabited houses across Kerala as the government wants 2 lakh beds for quarantine.

Officials at NORKA ROOTS, the state department for Non-Resident Keralites, said they are getting distress calls from several countries. “Those who have gone abroad on visit visas, chronic patients, those who have lost jobs in the wake of COVID-19, want to return at the earliest. We expect more people would be forced to return if they lose jobs post-COVID-19… We don’t have any numbers, which would be known only when flights are functional. Most of the prospective returnees would be from the Middle East,’’ officials said.

Sources said if the COVID-19 threat fails to subside in the coming weeks, hundreds of youths who have gone abroad for studies will be forced to return to Kerala. “As the state does not have exact data on the student community abroad, NORKA ROOTS would start a registration from Friday onwards,’’ officials said.

An immediate fallout of COVID-19 will be return migration, which will impact economies like Kerala, which has remittance from expatriates as its lifeline, according to Dr S Irudaya Rajan, internationally-acclaimed scholar on migration. “Return migration is going to happen everywhere, including in India. As the situation is evolving, we cannot say how many would come back… more expatriates from various countries would return… leading to the phenomenon… As Kerala is almost a safe zone now, there would be a higher demand to return to this state,’’ said Rajan, Chair Professor, Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs Research Unit on International Migration at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram.

