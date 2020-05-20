In states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, twin challenge: High case load, not enough facilities

About 45.81 lakh healthcare personnel, including 9.27 lakh registered MBBS doctors and 17.48 lakh nurses, have been linked through the Covid warriors portal. (File Photo) About 45.81 lakh healthcare personnel, including 9.27 lakh registered MBBS doctors and 17.48 lakh nurses, have been linked through the Covid warriors portal. (File Photo)

While rising Covid cases and the high positivity rate among returning migrants pose a challenge to states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, what might exacerbate the problem is the shortage of healthcare human resources in these states.

An analysis of data available on covidwarriors.gov.in — a portal launched by the government to bring healthcare professionals, volunteers and NGOs working on Covid-19 on the same platform — shows that the ratio of healthcare personnel such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists is 333 per lakh population in the country.

However, this ratio is lower in states such as Uttar Pradesh (133), Bihar (157), Jammu and Kashmir (167), West Bengal (256), Madhya Pradesh (281), Telangana (283) and Rajasthan (322), all of which have reported more than 1,000 confirmed Covid cases each until May 18.

Among other states that have reported over 1,000 cases, seven — Gujarat (416), Maharashtra (524), Tamil Nadu (527), Karnataka (564), Punjab (583), Delhi (593) and Andhra Pradesh (616) — have a higher ratio than the national average of healthcare professionals per lakh population.

About 45.81 lakh healthcare personnel, including 9.27 lakh registered MBBS doctors and 17.48 lakh nurses, have been linked through the Covid warriors portal. The list also includes MBBS interns, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, dentists, pharmacists, AYUSH practitioners, AYUSH doctors and teaching faculty, dental faculty, physiotherapists, optometrists, psychologists, respiratory therapists, physicians, and occupational therapists.

The portal has also listed about 93.49 auxiliary resource personnel such as rural and urban ASHA workers, ex-servicemen, panchayat secretaries, MGNREGA sewaks, NCC volunteers, etc. — essentially boots on the ground, people who can be enlisted to carry out surveillance and security operations.

An analysis of data on the website shows that the ratio of these auxiliary resource personnel is only 682 per lakh population in the country. It is even lower in Delhi (340), Gujarat (445), Bihar (447), Uttar Pradesh (459), Rajasthan (538), Telangana (565), Maharashtra (593), and Tamil Nadu (660). Only Madhya Pradesh (710), Andhra Pradesh (721), Karnataka (734), West Bengal (817), Punjab (1,099) and Jammu & Kashmir (1099) are above the national average.

The government had called upon professionals and volunteers working on the coronavirus outbreak to get themselves linked on the Covid warriors portal.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio address on April 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about the platform as part of the government’s Covid management plan.

