Coronavirus lockdown: For Kerala, protecting primary contacts new challenge

Around 25 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Kerala are primary contacts of affected persons with a history of travel to coronavirus-hit countries, according to figures stated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

“Of the 265 confirmed cases in Kerala so far, 191 were non-resident Keralaites who came from other countries to the state, seven were foreign nationals and 67 got the infection through direct (primary) contact. Twenty-six patients, including four foreigners, have been discharged,’’ Vijayan said after a review.

Primary contacts also made up a significant proportion of the new cases reported on Wednesday. Kerala saw 24 fresh coronavirus cases, 15 of which were primary contacts. Kasaragod, a COVID-19 hotspot, made up half of Wednesday’s cases, with 10 primary contacts.

“Now, we have to see how many of their primary contacts have got infected,” the official said.

The official said the shift to primary contacts getting tested positive is a matter of concern, although it did not indicate community spread.

“We have been constantly highlighting home quarantine, but now we realise that not all of the persons who returned from abroad and later tested positive followed the strict quarantine regimen.”

In Kasaragod, the positive cases rose to 120. The district, which has 1,271 persons in the list of primary contacts, is awaiting test results of 371 persons.

