Coronavirus lockdown enters phase III: States open up, some tread more cautiously

A worker paints circles outside a liquor vend to ensure distancing, in Mohali Sunday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) A worker paints circles outside a liquor vend to ensure distancing, in Mohali Sunday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

MAHARASHTRA: Stores to open in Mumbai, Pun

Liquor shops, electronics stores, mobile phone stores and stationery shops will be allowed to reopen in Mumbai and Pune from Monday. The state has capped the total “non-essential” and “standalone” shops that can reopen on any lane or street in these cities to five. These relaxations will not be applicable to containment zones in these metropolitan areas. “All stand alone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes, without any distinction of essential and non essential are permitted to remain open in urban areas excluding containment zones,” the order released by the state government on Sunday stated.

The state excise department has issued a notification allowing retail liquor shops to remain open from 10 am to 6 pm in in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegaon. Construction projects are also allowed in these regions if they have made accommodation arrangements for workers on site. Shops in the orange and green zones will remain open.

GUJARAT: No relaxation in red zones till May 17

Gujarat on Sunday said the lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in municipal corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar, designated as red zones, and in Rajkot till May 17. In these areas, no shops will be allowed to open except for those providing essential goods. Similar rules will be applied to six municipalities in the state — Botad, Bopal, Khambhat, Bareja, Godhra and Umreth — that fall under red zone.

Migrant labourers on a special train in Uttar Pradesh. Migrant labourers on a special train in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has decided to resume some services in orange and green zones. Barber shops, beauty parlours, hair cutting salons and tea/coffee stalls will be allowed to open. Cab/taxi services will also be allowed in these areas. The number of passengers per cab however, is limited to two. In green zone areas, the government has also decided to allow Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses to operate at 50 per cent passenger capacity. Shops selling tobacco products and liquor will remain closed till May 17.

The government has allowed conditional resumption of industrial activity in municipal corporation areas of Junagadh and Jamnagar along with 156 municipalities.

ASSAM: Night curfew, curbs in green zones

Assam government announced night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am across the state from Monday. Four districts of the total 33 are in orange zone while the rest are in the green category.

Standalone shops will be allowed to open till 5 pm in green zones, whereas in locations where shops are adjacent to each other, only one-third can open in a day. “In areas where there are adjacent shops, it shall be ensured that there are at least two closed shops in between two open shops except for pharmacies, grocery stores and book shops… Market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed,” a government order said. Haats and bazaars will remain closed.

Supply of essential items to residents of containment zone at sector 30 through CTU buses with health care workers wearing PPE kits. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi Supply of essential items to residents of containment zone at sector 30 through CTU buses with health care workers wearing PPE kits. Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi

Government and private offices in green zones can function from Monday with 50 per cent employees. However, women employees in both private and public sectors, with children below five years of age, are not allowed to attend office till May 17. Restaurants will only be allowed to operate for takeaway orders.

Auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis can operate with one driver and two passengers while private four-wheelers are allowed with a driver and two other passengers. “Barber shops, saloons and parlours shall continue to remain closed. However, home visits of barbers would be allowed…”

A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal A petrol pump attendant wears a Personal Protective gear while filling petrol in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

UTTAR PRADESH: Malls, transport shut in red zones

According to guidelines issued by the state government on Sunday, metro trains, schools, colleges, hospitality services, gyms, cinema halls and shopping malls will remain shut in red zones. Sporting activities and public gatherings will also not be allowed in these zones. Business activity however, will resume in large parts of the state. Work can restart in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units as well as industrial cities. Also, IT hardware units and supply chains — including essential goods, medicine, medical equipment and other manufacturing units — can get back to work too.

Except for people in essential services, nobody will be allowed to cross the state border between 7 pm and 7 am. Excise department can permit standalone liquor shops to open from 10 am to 7 pm. —(ENS, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Lucknow)

