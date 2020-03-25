Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Election Commission postpones Rajya Sabha elections

The EC will review the situation and announce fresh dates later.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2020 3:06:06 am
rajya sabha elections, coronavirus, rajya sabha elections postponed, election commission rajya sabha elections, covid19, rajya sabha news, parliament news, india news The EC will review the situation and announce fresh dates later. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday postponed elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats scheduled on March 26 in view of the lockdown imposed across India due to coronavirus.

“The prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency indicates the need for avoidance of possibilities of gatherings of any nature, which expose all concerned to possible health hazard. The poll process in the above said elections would necessarily include the gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support official and members of respective legislative assemblies on the poll day, which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country,” the EC said in a statement.

