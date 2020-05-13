Dehradun using app to monitor home quarantine

DISTRICT AUTHORITIES in Dehradun are using a mobile application to track the movement of those put in home quarantine after their arrival from another district or state during the lockdown.

Officials hope the app will substantially help in monitoring the large influx of migrants when the Uttarakhand government brings people from other states via trains. More than 1.79 lakh people have registered to return to their homes in Uttarakhand by trains, buses and personal vehicles. More than 23,000 have already returned.

Teams of the district administration ensure that an application called IGiS Geo-Locator is installed in the smartphone of every person who enters Dehradun. When a person put in home quarantine moves 50 metres beyond their residence, an alert is generated and their movement is flashed inside the Integrated Command and Control Room.

An alert message is passed to the nearest police station and outpost so that police personnel can immediately look into the matter.

In the control room, names of all those in quarantine are displayed as colour-coded circles, depending on their health condition, and these colours change as per the health updates made by individuals on the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones.

As per norms, if a person violates quarantine guidelines, action can be initiated under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

“But no such action has been initiated against anybody so far. We are giving a warning… Not many people are violating norms. People are generally following the rules,” said Lokjeet Singh, Superintendent of Police (Crime).

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava said more than 2,000 people under home quarantine in the city were being monitored using the application and this number may increase when more people return from other states.

For those without smartphones, Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been directed to ensure monitoring and home quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.