Coronavirus lockdown: Chhattisgarh minister against easing curbs

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singhdeo on Tuesday said he is not in favour of the Centre easing the lockdown at this point. The state has reported 10 COVID-19 cases so far and nine of the patients have recovered.

Singhdeo argued that in a state like Chhattisgarh, which has tribal areas affected by Left-Wing extremism and where access to healthcare and connectivity is low, the margin for error is limited. “If we sacrifice even one life for two weeks of economic activity, I will stand by that one life,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, he said, “In my opinion, we must be conservative about the lockdown and not lift it, especially in view of the opinion of experts of international and national repute. They are saying that India is a month behind the US, and we are likely to be hit hard in last week of April, first week of May. So we should continue with the lockdown for a little while.”

