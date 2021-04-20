scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Centre asks states to check hoarding, pricing of essentials

States have also been asked to undertake awareness activities to “mitigate panic buying” of essentials.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 1:34:35 am
During the meeting, Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, reviewed the “availability and price situation of Essential Commodities across the country.”

The Centre has asked states to “adopt zero tolerance” against hoarders so that the supplies of essential commodities may be steady during curfews or restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said Monday.

The meeting was attended by principal secretaries of the department of food and consumer affairs of the various states and Union Territories, the ministry said in a statement.

