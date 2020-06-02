Buses, taxis to run at full seating capacity in Kerala

Addressing the media on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said passengers would have to wear masks and sanitisers would be made available at doors of intra-district buses. (File Photo) Addressing the media on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said passengers would have to wear masks and sanitisers would be made available at doors of intra-district buses. (File Photo)

Jettisoning the social distancing norm, the Kerala government on Monday decided to allow bus and taxi services to operate with full seating capacity as part of its plan to ease lockdown restrictions. However, the state will continue to limit the flow of people to Kerala from other states by an entry pass system.

Addressing the media on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said passengers would have to wear masks and sanitisers would be made available at doors of intra-district buses. “There is no social distancing norm in train and flight services. So, seats in passenger buses need not be left vacant to maintain social distancing. In taxis, three passengers would be allowed other than the driver,’’ he said.

The state has already allowed operation of intra-district bus service since phase four of the lockdown but with a cap on the number of passengers in each bus to ensure social distancing.

Besides, indoor shooting of films and serials would be allowed with a maximum of 50 persons on the set.

Vijayan said registration on the state’s covid-19 portal and an entry pass would remain mandatory for all those who want to come back to Kerala from other states. Educational institutions would be opened only after July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.