Aligarh: Vegetable vendor dies after ‘assault’ by cop

The family members, along with nearly 50 local residents, blocked the lane outside the police booth for a few hours. (File Photo/Representational) The family members, along with nearly 50 local residents, blocked the lane outside the police booth for a few hours. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A VEGETABLE vendor died on Wednesday, two days after he was allegedly assaulted by a police sub-inspector (S-I) in Aligarh. Family members of Luvkush alleged that he was beaten up by a police officer on Monday morning and succumbed to injuries. They staged a protest with the body outside Jalalpur Police Chowki on Wednesday afternoon demanding action against the officer.

“We have asked the family to give us a written complaint letter, with any evidence they have and we will take action accordingly. The body has been sent for post mortem and once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain the cause of death and the facts of the case can be highlighted,” said Aligarh Superintendent of Police, City, Abhishek.

“Around 9 am on Monday, a policeman posted in Jalalpur Police Chowki under Delhi Gate Police station hit Luv with a stick because he was late in clearing his stall. He began experiencing pain in his back and chest since he was hit in his spinal cord. He was treated in a government hospital and was brought home the following day. On Wednesday morning his condition worsened and he died. We demand strict action against the policeman,” claimed a relative of Luvkush, who hailed from Delhi gate area.

The family members, along with nearly 50 local residents, blocked the lane outside the police booth for a few hours. Senior police officers reached the spot and persuaded the family members to hand over the body for post mortem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.